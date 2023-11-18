‘Be Guided On Type Of Crime You Commit, Stealing Is Different From Armed Robbery’ – Police Tell Nigerians

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, on Saturday, told Nigerians that there is a difference between stealing from a person and armed robbery.

According to the Force spokesperson, there is a need for Nigerians to understand the crimes and the punishments that are attached to them.

“There are differences between stealing, stealing from person, robbery, and armed robbery. We need to understand the definitions and punishments of these crimes so that one can be guided and avoid being a criminal.

“We will explain them one by one. But you can check the meanings online, too. They are all in our criminal laws online. Be guided,” Adejobi disclosed via X.