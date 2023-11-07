Appellate Court Reserves Judgement In Gov. Yusuf’s Appeal

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, against the verdict of the state governorship election petitions tribunal.

Recall that in September, the tribunal nullified the victory of Yusuf, candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

The tribunal also affirmed Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected Governor of Kano.

However, during the court of appeal sitting on Monday, Wole Olanipekun, lead counsel to Yusuf, argued that this is the first time in history that the tribunal would nullify the victory of a candidate over the non-signing of the back of the ballot papers.

READ ALSO: 39 Kaduna Electric Staff Members Sacked For Fraud, Others

Olanipekun further prayed that the court should set aside the judgement of the tribunal.

Responding, Akin Olujimi, counsel to the APC, argued that the non-signing of the ballot paper is electoral malpractice.

Olujimi argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission regulations stipulate that ballot papers should be signed.

After the arguments, the court reserved judgement in the matter noting that the date for the ruling would be communicated to the parties.