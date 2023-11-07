Fire Razes Popular Samsung Plaza In Abuja (Video)

Samsung office around Banex Junction in the Wuse 2 district in Abuja, the Federal capital has been engulfed by fire

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the source of the horrible incident which started around 8 pm, on Monday could not be ascertained.

Workers and passers-by were seen running to see what they could do as security operatives and fire service battled the inferno.

It was gathered that looters who tried to steal from the burning plaza clashed with security officers.

FCT Emergency Management Agency Public Relations Officer Nkechi Isa, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, condemned the attack on first responders by hoodlums, who were looting the store.

She said: “Hoodlums attacked men of the Federal Fire Service who were sent to quench the fire, so they had to request for reinforcement from the Police and NSCDC.”