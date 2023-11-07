Inability To Differentiate Between Public Opinion And Reality Your Greatest Undoing — APC Slams Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the inability of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi to differentiate between public opinion and reality was his undoing during the 2023 election.

Recall that while addressing a press conference on Monday, Obi had said the judgement of the supreme court that upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has damaged Nigerians’ confidence in the judiciary.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate had said the supreme court displayed “a disturbing aversion” to public opinion and also abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy.

Felix Morka, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, in reaction described Obi’s remarks on the court ruling as “grouchy.”

The APC accused Obi of having “a haughty sense of entitlement”, adding that he was deluded by the “mass hysteria” of his supporters.

“At his Press Conference earlier today, November 6, 2023, Obi, again blamed our democratic institutions, particularly the courts for not awarding him victory – not because he won the election, not because he proved his case in court as required by law but because he is Peter Obi.

“That haughty sense of entitlement seems to pervade his vitriolic attack on our institutions.

“Mr Obi’s gross inability to distinguish between his warped version of public opinion and reality has been his greatest undoing throughout the electioneering season.

“Taken by the mass hysteria of his vociferous netizens and fringe supporters, Mr Obi ensconced himself in alternate reality, a parallel political universe of self delusion.

“As someone who has previously benefited from the rulings of the Supreme Court on electoral matters, Obi’s acerbic attack on the judiciary only belies his arrogance and vainness.

“When the same courts previously decided in his favor, the courts were beacons of democracy. Now that the decisions are against him, all of a sudden, the courts have betrayed democracy.

“Mr Obi, it cannot always be about you. It must always be about our country. Cases are not won on public opinion, they are won on evidence and the law. You failed on both counts,” the APC said.

The APC further urged Obi and the LP to engage opposition politics “maturely and constructively”, and to contribute to the task of building a safer and stronger Nigeria.