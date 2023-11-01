“Even If I Stop Singing Today, My Name Will Still Be In Afrobeats Hall Of Fame” – Rema Brags

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, said he has already done a lot to earn himself a spot in Afrobeats Hall of Fame.

The 23-year-old singer said he isn’t contemplating quitting music anytime soon but if he should stop right now, his name would still “be on the Afrobeats bible”.

He said if there were an Afrobeats bible, he would be on the front page of the “New Testament.”

READ ALSO: Rema Makes History As First Nigerian To Perform At The Ballon d’Or Ceremony (Video)

Rema made this statement while featuring on the fourth edition of The New Wave issue of i-D Magazine.

“I’m not saying I want to stop. But if I say I want to stop right now, my name is still going to be on the Afrobeats bible, if there is an Afrobeats bible to be dropped. I’ll literally be in the New Testament, on the front page,” he said.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner also recounted how he was mocked because of his Bollywood-soundtrack-themed sound when he hit stardom in 2019.

He said, “Everything they doubted, everything they laughed at me for, I built on it. They called me Indian Boy; I went to India. I’m the first artist to shut down four cities in India, 5000 capacity and above. No one can deny that I’ve impacted Afrobeats on a global scale.”