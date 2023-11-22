For His Remarkable Achievement, Davido Receives Recognition From Atlanta, Georgia

Davido, Afrobeat sensation, is truly blessed as Atlanta, Georgia honours him for his accomplishments.

On November 21, 2023, the DMW music executive turned 31, his friends, colleagues, and fans celebrated him on social media.

Atlanta, Georgia has honoured the Afrobeat singer with a “Day” designated in his honour. Screenshots of the declaration were shared by his lawyer, Prince Ajudua.

As contained in the declaration, Davido’s Day is officially observed on November 18, 2023 in Atlanta, and Davido Appreciation Day is observed on November 21, 2023 in Fluton County, Georgia.

READ MORE: ‘In 2019, I Died In A Car Accident’ – Yul Edochie Reflects On How God Gave Him Second Life

His fans and followers are ecstatic with the news and have taken to the comment section to praise the singer.

See reactions below;

Top S@vage penned: “Biggest Force”

Fortunate Nurse wrote: “When you do it right, they’ll feel it”

Toriah said: “001 for a reason”.

Deco reacted: “What a best time to a Fan, 001 to the world”

Fash Tope wrote: “Haters go say na money he use buy am”

Oluwashindara said: “My favorite, this one sweet me die”

See Post;