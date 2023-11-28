God Has Ordained Tinubu To Be President – Oba Of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Omo Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has said that President Bola Tinubu was ordained by God to be the President at this time.

The monarch made this known over the weekend, during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the Government House in Marina.

He noted that the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll and his emergence as President showed that God had destined him to lead the country.

The king also called on all Nigerians to support President Tinubu and his administration to achieve the greater Nigeria desirous of all the citizens.

He added that diversity is good for Nigeria and urged the people to iron out their differences and live as a family in peace, unity and harmony with one another.

The King said: “God has ordained that Tinubu would become President of Nigeria. We are all one. I am for peace and tranquillity. We must live together as one. Nigeria is big. We must iron out our differences and learn to live together as one big family.

Oba of Benin also congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu on his reelection and charged him not to rest on his oars to achieve greater heights in his second term in office.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu assured that the State would continue to be home to everyone irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

He said: “On behalf of Mr President, we want to thank you for your fatherly role, for your prayers and best wishes to the government and I am sure he will not disappoint you.

“He will do everything possible to ensure that he delivers the real dividends of democracy that will help our country to reduce the poverty in the land, give us a new set of hope and redefine social, and economic development.”