“Most Dangerous Thing I’ve Done Was Jump Out Of A Plane” — Tems Recounts Skydiving Experience (Video)

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has revealed that jumping out of a plane is the most dangerous thing she has ever done as she recalls skydiving experience.

The musician talked about how her uncle persuaded her and her other cousins to take part in the event.

She remembered how she had been thrilled about the idea of skydiving until she boarded the aircraft.

As soon as they were up in the air, she changed her mind and just asked the rest of her family to jump from the plane without her.

However, her request was not granted and she was thrown off the plane.

Tems acknowledged that, despite her brief fear of death, it was an exciting experience.

She claimed she would still love to go again as she believes it is good to dare yourself to do things one is scared of.

In her words, “The most dangerous thing I think I’ve ever done is to jump out of a plane, like I don’t even know how high but, I went skydiving once and I think I genuinely for a seconds like I might die, I don’t know who sent me”

Watch video here:https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6eYqtP7/