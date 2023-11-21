‘How Me And My Friends Were Robbed, Almost Killed On Abuja Highway’ – Falz

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has narrated his near death experience he once had.

In an interview on “Untapped”, the singer said the incident which happened on November 16, 2013, on a highway in Abuja, on their way to a wedding where he had been paid to perform.

He said the incident involved him and two of his friends and claimed the life of their driver.

The rapper that he and his friends started saying their last prayers because they felt like they were going to die too.

They claimed it was a high profile wedding in the North, where Falz was paid a million naira by the client to perform.

They were supposed to go by air but did not book their tickets on time, so a friend of his, Sule, advised that they go by road instead, which they did.

One of his friends, however, had shown disapproval of them traveling by road but erased the thoughts because they were traveling in broad daylight and asked the rapper to pray before they proceeded.

While on the move, he and his friends slept off after having a conversation with the driver regarding the way he drove, which the driver promised to adjust.

They were woken to a loud bang and a man standing in the middle of the road with a gun in his hands; apparently, he had shot at their car three times, with the third round hitting their driver in the eye.

Describing the situation, Falz said, “We see this turban tying, AK47 welding, dangerous looking men in the middle of the expressway maybe like 5, we could not count they were directly shooting at our car everything was happening within seconds, so fast from the first bullet coming to us waking up, the second bullet coming to us taking cover to the third one that hit the driver in the eye.”

The rapper and his friends displayed the scars they sustained while going into further detail about the injuries they received during the incident.