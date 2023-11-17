“I Blame Bobrisky For Jay Boogie’s Failing Health” – Sonia Ogiri

Actress Sonia Ogiri has accused Bobrisky of being a bad influence and has placed the blame for transgender Jay Boogie’s health problems.

The actress announced on Instagram that she would not be taking part in Jay Boogie’s fundraising campaign.

She emphasised how some individuals are fiercely against counselling when things are going well but turn to the public when they encounter obstacles.

Ogiri said she was powerless to help financially and could only pray for Boogie’s recovery. She questioned why the transgender chose to have butt surgery in the first place, given that it led to his predicament.

The public was recently made aware of Jay Boogie’s two kidneys failing by his friend.

The script interpreter accused Bobrisky of misleading young boys today and brought up Jay Boogie’s situation.

She stated:

“Dear Nigerians,

*Be sensitive with your giving.

*understand the principles of giving

*Learn the consequences of giving to a course

My Body my Choice? Mind your business? You have no right to be in my business? I do what I like etc has gone wrong? Now you’re involving people? BE SO CAREFUL OF THE DECISIONS YOU MAKE IN LiFE even though it’s YOUR LIFE.

When this generation (society) pressure you, pressure back with your strong 💪🏽 will, your strength and focus.

Everything in life has consequences

The kind hearted Nigerians will still Donate money but as FOR ME, I can ONLY pray for GOD’S Mercies and healings upon you. MY MONEY will never go into such case when genuine people needs help? When people with no self afflicted health condition needs help? A MAN? What business do you have with doing your body? When the wrath of GOD is in action, no human can stand it period. Bob well done, you’ve done well misleading some of our boys and you dare laugh at him now?

Y’all are overlooking this topic and soon, it will become a national disaster.”