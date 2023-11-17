“I Don’t Repeat Clothes” – BBNaija Star, Mercy Eke Affirms

Mercy Eke, a Big Brother Naija reality TV star, said she doesn’t repeat clothes during a question and answer segment.

In response to a fan’s inquiry regarding why she shops for clothing more frequently, she brought up this point.

The reality TV star continued by saying that she dislikes wearing the same clothes over and over again, so every week she adds more to her wardrobe.

A fan was shocked by her answer and felt compelled to find out what the reality TV star did with her clothes after wearing them.

In response, the reality TV star said that she spends a lot of time with women, including her PA, and that the clothes she wears are given to them after she is done with them.

In her words,

“Okay, yes it’s true guys, I do not repeat clothes at all, don’t forget I have misses, I have Glory my PA I have like a whole lot of people that I give it out to I mean everyday so it’s what it is, that is what happens to them, if you want some too hit me up.”

In response to the video, some online users applauded her for her decision, while others thought she was fabricating the whole thing.

They claim that there are larger-than-her celebrities who still wear the same outfits.