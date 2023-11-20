“I Might Extend This Vacation To 6 Years” – Wizkid

Singer, Wizkid had reiterated his desire to begin acting and has now contemplated extending his vacation to six-years.

Starboy, as he is fondly called, disclosed this after receiving requests from his fans to release new music, after he had announced few weeks ago his vacation plan.

According to the father of three, he just wants to start acting action movies where he would have the opportunity to kiss women and shoot things up with guns.

His words, “Shebi I tell una I one Dey act

film! .. I just want Dey kiss

and shoot gun for movie. Daz all!!

Loving every bit of this holiday. Might extend to 6years …”

