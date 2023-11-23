“I Used To Sell Bedbug Killer”- Reactions As Brain Jotter Reflects On Humble Beginnings (Video)

Brain Jotter, a well-known Nigerian comedian, has talked candidly about his humble beginnings and how he did odd jobs to earn a stipend.

In a recent interview with Big Brother Naija star Kim Oprah, Brain Jotter revealed that he used to sell bedbug repellents.

He made ends meet by working as a laundry employee, earning N15,000 at the time, before being accepted to the University of Lagos in 2020.

His income doubled to N30,000 the following year when he switched to selling bedbug killers, which was the highest he had made before his skits gained widespread popularity.

READ MORE: Reps Direct NBC To Dialogue With Multichoice Over DSTV/GOTV Subscription Hike

His grass-to-grace story has since sparked inspirational reactions from social media users who applauded his consistency over the years.

Netizen’s reactions following his revelations;

sassyb791 added: “Olorun tobi loba, you go think say na you suffer pass until you hear another person story.”

triple4shotz commented: “Success is not a day’s journey, person sell bedbug killer, wash other people’s clothes u con talks say make e no hustle like say he go die the next day.”

who_knowsjoy wrote: “Omo people dey hustle o, God de.”

hoodricch.__ penned: “Omo, everybody has story.”

oluwa____tife_ noted: “The simple truth is don’t give up, na who give up na him fuk up.”

Watch Video below;