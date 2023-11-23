“I Dreamt Someone Took In For Me – Reality Star, Neo

Reality Tv Star, Neo Akpofure has revealed that he had a dream about becoming a father with an unidentified lady.

This is coming after his recent post of joining league of Big Brother Naija married men.

The model and influencer took to his official Twitter page to reveal that he had a dream where someone got pregnant for him.

Having had the dream, he mulled over what the dream could mean.

READ MORE: For His Remarkable Achievement, Davido Receives Recognition From Atlanta, Georgia

Neo pondered whether it meant he would soon become a father, and start a family of his own.

“I had a dream! In that dream, someone was pregnant with my baby. Dear lord, is this the sign.” Neo wrote.

See his Twitter post below:

I had a dream!

In that dream, someone was pregnant with my baby.

Dear lord, is this the sign.🥹😩 — NeoEnergy 🧨 (@NeoAkpofure) November 22, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js