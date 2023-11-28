“I Went On Strict Diet, Not Surgery” – Teni Speaks About Her Weight Loss

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has denied claims that she used surgery for her weight reduction.

The “Uyo Meyo” crooner has lamented that, despite her best efforts to burn excess fat and lose weight, people disregarded her efforts and thought she had surgery.

In an episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, Teni revealed that she went on a “strict diet” for two months to achieve her current physique.

The 30-year-old claimed that her managers could attest to the effectiveness of her weight-loss regimen and that by now, if she had had surgery, her stomach would have been flat.

Teni said, “I went through a lot. I went through a lot of changes. I lose weight and some unfortunate fellows said I did surgery.

If I did surgery my stomach will be flat. I wish but I was scared. Surgery is not easy. It’s life threatening. It’s not easy to go under the knife. I was on a strict diet. Ask my managers. No carbs. I was on a strict diet for two months.

But it taught me discipline. The mind is also a muscle. The way you flex your arms, discipline helps you flex your mind. It was not easy. Do you know what it means for me to take people out on dinner and I can’t eat what they are eating?

I made the decision to lose weight after I had survived life-threatening COVID-19. I had COVID-19 twice; 2020 and 2021. So, in January 2022, after the COVID-19, I just said, ‘Omo, it’s time [to lose weight].”

Watch her speak below:

https://x.com/popcentraltv/status/1729089870981632382?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg