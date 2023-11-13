If INEC Chairman Allows Kogi Polls To Stand, They Are Looking For Trouble – SDP Candidate, Ajaka Warns

The Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s governorship candidate in Kogi State Muritala Ajaka has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ajaka warned INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu not to allow the election stand.

He noted that if the election is allowed, there would be trouble in Nigeria.

The SDP candidate alleged that the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello formulated results before voting in some areas in the state.

Ajaka in an interview on Channels TV said: “In the whole of the five local governments in central, the whole of the five local governments in central, there was no election anywhere. They wrote results. Result sheets were given to Yahaya Bello.

“In Okene local government, they turned out over 130,000 votes, haba! And INEC accepted that result and what is on the BVAS is less than 30,000.

“With all due respect to the person of the INEC chairman, if they don’t do a checklist and investigate their officials that went to Kogi State and allow this to stand, I doubt if there will be an election in 2027.

“Because people will go into that election armed and I fear Somalia will be a child’s play.

“If we knew it would be the same old music, we would have played along with that old music by inflating the results from my area.

“When the commission told us yesterday that they were looking into this case, we were hopeful, that is why everybody relaxed. Only for them now to collate these results. It is annoying. Three local governments are producing 230,000-something votes.”

“If the INEC chairman allows this to stand, they are looking for trouble in Nigeria,” he said.

“You gave me assurance that the election would be transparent, you allowed me to waste my time, spend my money, mobilise my people, only for you to write the results. Even if I’m not sad about it, you expect my supporters to be happy. I assure you if they allow this to stand as they are allowing in all the states now, they are calling for anarchy in this country.”