Off-Cycle Poll: Journalists Barred As Collation Of Results Resume In Kogi

Operatives of Nigeria Police Force, on Sunday morning, reportedly denied media’s access into the result collation centre for the Kogi State governorship election.

This came after the resumption of collation at the centre in Lokoja by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was gathered that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi State, Gabriel Longpet, said that the collation of results of the November 11 governorship election will commence by 10 am.

READ MORE: Kogi Guber: INEC Suspends Elections In 9 Wards Over Malpractice

Meanwhile, the electoral body, however, stated that it received reports from its officials in the state on electoral malpractices.

According to INEC, the incident of result sheets completed before voting was a major issue leading to the decision to suspend elections in some locations.

The places affected include Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene Local Government Areas.