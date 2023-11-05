IGP Bows To Pressure, Announces Redeployment Of Imo CP

Barely few days to the November 11, 2023 off-season governorship polls, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Stephen Olanrewaju.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the IGP made this known on Sunday night during an appearance on Channels TV’s Peoples Townhall.

He said: “I am aware that there have been allegations on social media against the Commissioner of Police in Imo State but for this election, we are changing the commissioner of police in Imo.”

Speaking further, Egbetokun said that the Police have concluded a probe of electoral violations in the 2023 elections and forwarded same to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which has the power to prosecute.

“We are going to leverage on our understanding of what happened in the last election. We want to do many things differently in this election because we have more resources to deploy for this election.

“We are very comfortable that the election this period in these three states is going to be better than the previous elections,” he said.

The IGP disclosed that more gunboats and boats will be deployed for Bayelsa, Kogi polls, adding that no VIP would be allowed to move around with police escorts on election day.

Egbetokun asserted that violators of the directive would be promptly arrested. He also warned criminals to stay away from the states where there will be elections, saying that it won’t be business as usual.

“We have also made adequate arrangements for both Imo and Kogi. We have done our threat assessments, and we already know how to carry out our deployments which we have already done.

“I want to assure you that the police and other security agencies are ready for this election and we are sure it is going to be hitch-free.”