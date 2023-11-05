Why I Took A Break From Music – Rapper Reminisce

Nigerian hip-hop artist and actor, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, popularly known as Reminisce, has revealed why he took a break from the music scene.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, the ‘Local Rapper’ crooner said he took a break from music to focus on his family.

Reminisce who recently made his comeback with his long-awaited album, “ATSG, Vol. 1,” after seven years, said his craft was taking all his attention that he barely noticed changes in his home or see his children despite living together with them.

He said, “There were times I don’t see my kids for 4 days and we live together. When I get back, they’re in school.

“One of the reasons I actually did take a step back. Let me tell you this story. Some years back, my wife changed the entire set up of our house. It was around that period where I was dropping albums every year and touring.

“My house painting was changed for almost two years and I didn’t notice. That was when I realised that I need to take a step back and be will my family. Family over everything.”