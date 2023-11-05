Thunderstorm Kills Three Anambra Pupils On Football Field, Six Others Revived, Hospitalised

Some yet to be identified three male students in Okpuno, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have lost their lives while playing football on the school field.

It was gathered that the incident happened late Saturday during rainfall which was accompanied by breeze and thunderstorms.

An eyewitness who spoke with Punch revealed that the students were practicing on the school’s pitch in preparation for a football competition before the lightning started.

He added that about nine students were involved while six of them were survived later at the school’s clinic where they were first rushed to.

The source said: “The boys were practicing on the football pitch with their coach in preparation for a football tournament.

“The coach had ended the practice session before the rains started, but some of the students stayed behind to continue playing football.

“Lightning, accompanied by claps of thunderstorms suddenly enveloped the area and the boys were struck in the process”

“A teacher heard the students screaming and running. He ran to the field and saw at least nine students trembling and jerking on the turf.

“That was when he raised the alarm and people gathered to help. The boys were immediately rushed to the school clinic, from where they were taken to a hospital in Awka.

“Six of the nine boys were resuscitated and are currently receiving treatment, but three did not survive. Their parents have been contacted.”

A resident, identified as Hope Egwu, told journalists that the news of the accident went around the community on Sunday before it was made public, adding that everyone had been held spellbound.

A doctor at the hospital, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said three out of the nine boys were brought into the hospital dead, but six others were revived.

The Doctor said: “As of now, the parents of two of the dead boys have taken the corpses away, while one is still in the mortuary.