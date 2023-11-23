“I’ll Explain My Side Of The Story, When I’m Good Enough” – Oladips Addresses Fans

Rapper Oladips, has addressed his fans and said he will give his side of the story when he feels well enough.

Recall that after he claimed to be suffering from a long-term illness, the musician’s death shocked a lot of Nigerians.

Few days later, it was claimed that the popular rapper had staged his own demise in order to gain popularity for his album.

He had not responded to any of the allegations until today when he shared a video of him on his Instagram story with the caption, “proof of life”.

He went live on Instagram shortly after, promising his fans to explain his own side of the story as soon as he is well.

Oladips looked very somber and visibly unwell in the video, while imploring his fans to pray for him.

See some reactions below…

@Afemmy6440 wrote: “It is better if he has stayed dead. Because we will know he chased clout for his mid album. This guy just pave a way for this rubbish to start 😭😭”

@Dave_elceo added: “Baba go shave hair, come dey stay trenches so we go have sympathy…… Chai”

@TroysHelena said: “This guy is clearly not himself people should stop the Criticism till he’s better.”

@Cfc_optaseun asked: “Why he come be like say nah one Babalawo house he dey”

Watch video here:

RPReplay_Final1700762135