“I’m Taking Four-Year Break From Music” – Wizkid Hints At Going Into Sports

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has announced that he is taking time off music.

Wizkid revealed this in a series of Instagram posts on Sunday.

According to him, he would be taking four or five years off the music scene.

“Back in 4 years, make una papa chop him money small or maybe five or I fit still go dey play ball now.

“Or make I start dey play golf, Fifa or wrestling b*tch! All of una dey craze! Everybody dey mad.

“On some G shit, I hope you mofuckas alright body mind and soul and taking time out to enjoy with your loved ones,” Wizkid wrote.

Recall that Wizkid recently cancelled some of his music performances following the death of his mother.