“Emulate Wizkid To Stay Relevant” – Shallipopi Tells Colleagues

Sensational singer Crown Uzama, also known as Shallipopi, has urged his colleagues to emulate Grammy-winning star Wizkid’s social media decorum to maintain stardom.

He said excessively vocal artistes often tend to lose their values.

Shallipopi made this statement while speaking in a recent interview with 78 Factory.

READ ALSO: Singer Spyro Slams Shallipopi For Putting Out Lyrics That Promotes Fraud

He said: “To stay relevant, you stay silent. When you talk too much, you lose value. Let your music and your success speak for you like Wizkid.”

The Edo-born singer also disclosed during the interview that his genre of music isn’t afrobeats but afro-pluto.

Recall that Shallipopi became an internet sensation after his song ‘Elon Musk’ went viral.

He later remixed the song with Zlatan Ibile and Fireboy DML which solidified his stardom.