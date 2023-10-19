“You Love To Hate Rich People” – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Slams Fans

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya, has lamented that it isn’t easy to be “billionaire’s son”, claiming that netizens hate rich people.

Kiddwaya, a son of billionaire businessman and socialite, Terry Waya, made the claim via his X handle on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of himself and his dad arriving Milan, Italy, in a private jet, Kiddwaya wrote, “Dad see wetin you cause. To be billionaire son no be easy. Na so my own son go collect.”

His post earned backlash, with some fans accusing him of “oppressing” the poor with his constant flaunting of his flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

Reacting to the backlash, Kiddwaya said, “you guys just love to hate rich people. Keep on hating. We ain’t going anywhere. I’m going to be in your faces till @elonmusk decides to delete this app. Then we move to IG. Then snapchat. LinkedIn sef. You go see my posts for your dreams.”