‘INEC Only Allocated Votes, There Was No Kogi Election’ — Dino Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of allocating votes during the November 11 polls.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Monday, Melaye claimed there was no election in the State.

Recall that on Sunday, Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the state gubernatorial election.

Ododo polled 446, 237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came second with 259,052 votes. Melaye came distant third with 46,362 votes.

Reacting, Melaye said the Kogi election was shameful, noting that democracy has suffered a “setback” in the country.

While hinting that this is not the first time he has lost an election, the candidate said he cannot accept the outcome of an election that was “far from credible.”

“There was no election and I’m going to prove it. There was only allocation of votes by INEC.

“The election is shameful. I sympathise with this country. It is a big shame,” he said.

However, during the election on Saturday, Melaye was not sighted at his polling unit located at Ayetoro ward 1, Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi west senatorial district.

It appeared that the PDP candidate did not vote during the election, although, he won his polling units with 210 votes against APC’s 22 votes.

When asked whether he voted during the election, Melaye said casting his vote did not matter legally, adding that it was immaterial.

“The issue of voting or not voting does not have legal status.

“People win elections from prison but if we want to go into the discussion about this election, we must discuss the processes and conclusion instead of buying time to discuss issues that are not relevant to the election.

“Legally, it has no relevant to the election. Whether I voted or not, it is immaterial,” he declared.