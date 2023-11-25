Isreal DMW’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Beating Up Her Mother

Following her husband’s criticism, Sheila Courage, the estranged spouse of well-known logistic manager Isreal DMW, has spoken out, and she accused him of abusing her mother.

This happened after Isreal DMW published an exposé on his divorced wife’s reasons for leaving him on his Instagram page.

The notable logistic manager accused Sheila of using him to gain fame despite starting their relationship at church.

Sheila therefore responded to the allegations and thereafter opened cans of worms, in which she accused Isreal DMW of harassing her mother and and how he took back everything he bought for her.

READ MORE: Off-Cycle Polls: “Stop Dancing Naked In Market” – Appeal Court Slams INEC

Also she debunked claims of using her estranged husband for fame, She affirmed that the former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole is her father’s first cousin.

In a lengthy note, she wrote: “If anything happens to me or any member of my family @isrealdmw should be held responsible!!! Going to my mums shop to beat her up?? You wan kill pikin kill mama join?? This isn’t even something to be quiet about at this point, @nigerianpoliceforces.

I was going to post this just yesterday! I held back because aside involving the police, I reached out to someone I believe could reach him and would act on it, I say make I no forward so I don’t get the “Oh you shouldn’t have brought it online” yadayadayda!! This man carried boys to harrass my mum at her shop!!!

Both the phone and the generator he collected from my mum yesterday was immediately replaced by my dad. Everything Isreal ever did he was never asked or coerced! He just always thinks doing all this little things would cover up his demonic attitude.

Saying this might be petty but Idc he didn’t get me my first iPhone 411) even my younger sister dey use iPhone when I meet you isreal and I was using an iPhone too (I know you suffer partial memory loss).”

See posts;