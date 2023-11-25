Off-Cycle Polls: “Stop Dancing Naked In Market” – Appeal Court Slams INEC

A Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing it of being partisan.

The appellate court said it was embarrassing that the Commission could appear before it to act in favour of a party in an election dispute by disowning documents that it not only issued but also duly certified.

Justice K. I. Amadi said this while delivering the lead judgment in the case involving the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, on Friday.

He said: “The INEC as an institution should be reminded of its role in an election; to be an unbiased umpire between parties.

“It should stop behaving irresponsibly, having in mind that its duty to conduct election has a direct bearing on peace and well-being of the country.

READ MORE: CTC Error: You’ve Lost Jurisdiction To Correct Mistakes — Olanipekun Tells Appeal Court

“The role of INEC in election dispute should be limited to the tendering of all the documents used in an election and explaining what they were used for and how they were obtained.

“INEC should stop dancing naked in the market, pretending that no one is seeing its nakedness and its dancing steps,” the court stated while delivering judgment in a Bauchi State House of Assembly election appeal.”