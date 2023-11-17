Money is not everything, says Sexy Steel as he reveals how he rejected multimillion naira deal.

A well-known Nigerian singer Abbey Chile Abuede, also known by his stage name Sexy Steel, has disclosed in a podcast with comedian Nedu that he turned down a multimillion-naira Guinness contract because of his hatred for drinking.

He revealed to his co-artist ID Cabasa who was also present during the live session that the deal’s management had asked him to sample the alcohol before he could take on the role of brand manager, but he was left with no option but to turn down the offer.

He disclosed that this had occurred a few years back, and that 2Baba had ultimately taken over as his replacement.

In his words, he pointed out how he recently met the brand manager of the said deal in a show and how he was applauded for his gesture years back

