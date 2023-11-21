Mr Ibu’s Wife Admits Lying, Apologises To AGN

Mr. Ibu’s wife Stella Maris has sparked outrage with a viral video in which she apologised to the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN) after being accused online for lying.

In an interview with Uche Maduagwu, Stella first apologised to the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for declining their help because of her husband’s health issues.

Stella disclosed that she was tricked into saying her spouse was not helped by the body while he was a member.

In support of her latest allegation, the actor’s spouse—who has been embroiled in a legal battle with his “daughter,” Jasmine, disclosed that the public relations representative for the guild, actress Kate Henshaw, visited her husband in the intensive care unit.

She added that Mr. Ibu and Henshaw joked around and conversed because he was still quite talkative at the time. Stella, was however quiet about who tricked her and how she was tricked.

