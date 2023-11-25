Nigerian Air Force Confirms Elimination Of Terrorist Leader, Abu Asad in Airstrikes

Abu Asad, a well-known terrorist commander, and many of his fighters have been eliminated as a result of the latest military operation carried out by the Nigerian Air Force.

Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under the Boko Haram sect, was targeted and killed during an air operation conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

The Air Force declared the operation to be extremely successful and said that two of the three terrorists’ structures has been successfully destroyed by the airstrikes.

The Air Force’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, stated that the air interdiction was directed against a group of more than a hundred heavily armed terrorists who were either organising a meeting or getting ready to launch an attack on Nigerian troops.

The statement released by the Air Force, titled “NAF airstrikes hit Tagoshe on the Mandara mountains, eliminates Abu Asad, others,” highlighted the significant impact of the operation.

It read, “In what could be described as arguably one of the most successful strikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, Nigerian Air Force aircraft, on November 24, 2023, carried out air strikes on a massing of terrorists in an isolated location consisting of three zinced structures amid several trees.

“From the footage, it was evident that the terrorists were massing up at the location for either a well-planned meeting or preparing for a major attack on own troops. Over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures which also had 4 troop carriers.

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that two out of the three structures, as well as the entire troop carriers, were destroyed. There were also indications that one Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, and

several of his fighters like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, and Mustafa Munzir among others were eliminated in the air strike.”

He said, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, congratulated the Air Component Commander and his troops on a job well done, and he asked them to keep working closely with the land component to maintain the momentum in the war against terrorism.

“We must continue to justify the trust and confidence the Federal Government and our people have bestowed on us by ensuring that we go all out in making life unbearable for these terrorists and criminals until they surrender or are completely eliminated,” he was quoted as saying.