Obi Proposes Five-Year Single Tenure For Presidential Office

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has canvassed a single five-year term for Nigeria’s President.

Obi said that the proposal formed part of his campaign during the electioneering period, adding that he would have moved for the amendment of the Constitution to allow the President stay only five years in office.

He led this out during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, where he addressed issues arising from the recent ruling of the Supreme Court that upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the last election.

“I thank (former) Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his position and his commitment to ensuring that things work better going forward in Nigeria but I disagree slightly,” he said.

“I will go for a five-year tenure, which will go for 30 years rotational, for a five-year tenure.”

“And I will still campaign for one thing, if we cannot go back to the issue of parliamentary democracy, we must have a quasi-system that will allow our elected leaders, whether prime minister or president, to be able to be part of the legislature, especially to answer question,” he said.

“Maybe a presidential question or prime minister question, instead of hiring surrogates. We want to hear from the people we elected now and that is critical. We cannot continue with this way where we are now, where people have outsourced leadership.”