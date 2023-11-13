The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the keeping hostage of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly by the All Progressives Congress.

The Commission had earlier condemned the action and called on the Police and other security operatives to investigate the situation and facilitate the release of the officials.

“Unfolding Situation in Brass Local Government Area. The Commission is closely watching the situation in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State where our officials are held hostage.

“This is detrimental to credible elections. We call on the security agencies to immediately facilitate their release,” INEC said.

Reacting, PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Ebiye Ogoli said the APC candidate stormed the INEC office in Brass Island on Sunday in a bid to manipulate the result of the governorship election in the Local Government Area.

The electoral officers reportedly resisted his overtures and were consequently held hostage by Sylva’s thugs.

PDP said Sylva’s condemnable act resulted in the killing of one of its young supporters, Berepelenyo George Sibo, by his thugs in Twon-Brass.

The Party however expressed sadness that the young man’s life was cut short by unconscionable political thugs who were nurtured and encouraged by those who attached no importance to the sanctity of human life.

Ogoli stated that Sylva’s behavior did not come as a surprise, as it aligns with his history of employing violent tactics in politics.

PDP further called on the APC leader to contemplate on these events and consider how they have impacted his reputation, emphasizing that elections should not be viewed as a ‘do-or-die’ affair.