Imo Guber: Benue Gov Alia Congratulates Uzodinma Over Re-Election Victory, Pledges Support

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has reacted to the declaration of Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula.

The statement said: “Governor Alia describes the landslide victory of Governor Uzodinma, who polled 540,308 votes as against the PDP’s 71,508 and the Labour party’s 64,081 votes as heartwarming, adding that the large margin is an indication of the trust and love the people of Imo have in the policies and programmes of Governor Uzodinma and the APC as a party.

“He assures the governor of his unalloyed support and a robust working relationship for the progress of their respective states and Nigeria in general.

“While also praying that God almighty should continue to grant Governor Uzodinma good health and a long political life as he steers the affairs of the State

“Governor Alia charges him to use the victory as a platform to continue to offer purposeful leadership to the good people of Imo State and beyond.”

Recall that on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed Uzodinma as the winner of the off-cycle election after polling massive votes ahead of his major opponents, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party.