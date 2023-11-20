Police Deny Assassination Attempt On Factional Rivers Assembly Speaker

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Rivers State Olatunji Disu says preliminary investigation did not reveal an assassination attempt on a factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Edison Ehie.

Recall that the lawmaker, in an interview on Channels Television on Monday morning, disclosed that armed thugs and rogue Police officers attempted to assassinate him.

He said: “Yes, indeed, it was crazy but my house has been taken over by heavy security and they are doing a security sweep of the whole compound.”

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, while reacting to questions from newsmen in Port Harcourt today, described what happened at Ehie’s residence as a routine police patrol.

READ MORE: “Armed Thugs Led By Police Attempted to Kill Me At My Residence” – Factional Rivers Assembly Speaker Cries Out

Disu said preliminary investigations did not reveal any attempt to assassinate the lawmaker, adding the command had reached out to him to assist the police with any other information about the incident.

He said: “The preliminary investigation we have done so far this morning has not revealed any assassination attempt.

“All I knew was that police officers were on convoy patrol. It is a routine thing, and we have made frantic efforts to get across to the leader to give us any information he has so that we can include it to what we already have.

“So far so good; nothing to worry about. My plea to him and every other person is if there is any complaint, my number is going to be made public. They should call me and I will quickly look into it. For now, I have not received any information like that.”