World Cup Qualifier: “Super Eagles Dropped Points Against Zimbabwe Due To Fatigue” – Pesiero

After two consecutive disappointing games, the Super Eagles coach, Jose Pesiero has disclosed that his players didn’t have enough rest before the FIFA World Cup qualifying match with the Warriors of Zimbabwe which ended in 1-1 draw.

In his post-match reaction, Pesiero, who has only gathered two points after playing 153 FIFA-ranked Lesotho and 125 FIFA-ranked Zimbabwe, described the trip from Uyo to Rwanda as a ‘difficult trip.’

The coach said: “It was difficult and the trip from the flight to the bus, was many hours. The players have not had a good rest.

“The draw was better but I can’t say anything more. The first half was bad and the second half was better. The off energy from my team was much”.

“Injuries can happen in the national team, Ndidi, Osimhen, Zaidu, Taiwo and a lot were missing but I think we have enough team. Somehow, it can happen but I think we have a team to beat Zimbabwe. The key point for me was the off energy”.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will resume in June 2024 with Nigeria hosting South Africa, current leaders of Group C, before travelling to an away game against Benin Republic.