Portable Cries Out As UK Embassy Denies Wife Visa (Video)

Controversial Singer, Portable has cried out after UK embassy denied his wife visa to attend his much anticipated show.

The singer is scheduled to give a spectacular performance on November 26 at his London show.

He was furious, when they denied his wife’s request for a visa to accompany him on the trip.

He claimed that the embassy had derailed his plans to bring his wife along so they could enjoy some time together before his performance.

He lamented, asking why they would treat his wife that way because he is the one who is a gangster, and they shouldn’t be taking out their beef with him on his wife.

Bemoaning further, he claimed that the embassy are also trying to rip him.

Watch the video below: