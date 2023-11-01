Rivers Crisis: “This Is A Shame” – Atiku’s Aide Slams PDP Governor Over His Statement On Tinubu’s Intervention

The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership over a comment made by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bwala, in a post via X, shared a video of Mohammed briefing State House Correspondents after a closed-door session with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Mohammed hailed Tinubu for intervening in the crisis rocking the executive and the legislature in Rivers, saying that it shows he is not discriminating against any political party.

He said: “The President in his usual leadership position intervened, and then it will appear that there will be peace in that respect. He has showed that he is a president for everybody.

“A president for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a president for the All Progressives Congress (APC) by intervening today and bringing succour and solace to the people of Rivers.

“On behalf of governors in states controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) I extol the leadership qualities of Mr President.

“We found this very good and going forward we pledge that we are going to work with him to bring good governance to the people of Nigeria.

However, Bwala, expressing displeasure over the governor’s statement, said that it is shameful that PDP currently does not look like an opposition party, insisting that some members undermined its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2023 campaign.

He wrote: “It’s a shame that PDP does not look like an opposition party at the moment.

“I observed during the campaign how some of them undermined Atiku Abubakar.

“Instead of remaining in this kind of contraption, is it not better, I reserve my comment for now.”