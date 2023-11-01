Yahaya Bello Plotting To Kill Me – Akpoti-Uduaghan Cries Out

The Senator-Elect, representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused her state’s Governor, Yahaya Bello, of a plot to harm her during the senatorial election that took place in March.

Akpoti made the allegation on Tuesday, during the edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

She said: “I heard guns; I had his henchmen shoot at my vehicle; I have video evidence of that.

“It was the immediate past; they were adorned in All Progressive Congress shirts and one of them was Amoka; he was actually the returning officer for Okehi local government. He led the group of ten men to shoot at me, I have the video captured in that.

“Apart from that, the governor actually thwarts roads. The governor, a day before the election, cut five, he dug gullies, cutting five roads.

“That was just to prevent the election from taking place, probably endangering my life.

“It was a day to the election but thank God we had the pay loaders and I went all night, we had to cover the gullies so that the election could take place.

“A lot went on that we couldn’t even put before the media because I didn’t want to seem as if I was every day, crying for help. I needed to show strength; I didn’t want to discourage other women like me from entering politics and thinking, ‘Oh, it’s too violent, it’s too volatile.”