Tinubu Swears-In Eight New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has on Monday sworn-in eight new Permanent Secretaries to the Federal Civil Service.

Recall that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recently finished its selection process, as Tinubu authorised the appointment of eight on Friday.

The disclosure was made by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The appointees are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, Rimi Nura Abba, Bako Deborah Odoh, Omachi Raymond Omenka, Ahmed Dunoma Umar, Watti Tinuke and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

The swearing in was however done before the the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Information Nigeria reports that the President presided over the FEC meeting, which was being attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Also present at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Monday’s FEC gathering was also attended by all ministers and other senior presidential aides who were earlier allowed by Tinubu to appear in FEC meetings.