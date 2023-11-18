Tope Maggie, Nigerian Chef On Verge Of Breaking Irish Chef’s 119hr, 57m GWR Cooking Record

Temitope Adebayo, also known as Tope Maggie, has beaten Irish chef Alan Fisher’s record of 119 hours and 57 minutes to set a new record for marathon cooking.

Fans present at the venue congratulated Tope Maggie and his team for completing a 200-hour Cook-A-Thon, which came to an end at exactly 3am this morning.

Tope’s achievement marks a significant win for Nigeria, looking to reclaim the title for the longest continuous cooking from Alan Fisher, who had recently dethroned another Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey, after her 93-hour record.

Tope, named “Maggie” by his mother, who taught him how to cook, was a student of hotel management at the Federal Polytechnic in Ede, Osun State.

He currently manages a chain of restaurants in Ogbomoso.