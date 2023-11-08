‘Where There’s Violence, We Won’t Return There To Conduct Election’ — INEC Vows

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made commitment that it will not return to any polling unit where an election is cancelled due to violence.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC’s Chairman, relayed this decision during a gathering in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

The meeting, aimed at preparing for the upcoming Saturday, November 11 gubernatorial election.

Yakubu, represented by INEC National Commissioner overseeing Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers states, May Agbamuche-Mbu, unequivocally stated, “Where there is violence, it will be zero; we will not return to that polling unit to conduct an election.”

Meanwhile, Bayelsa State’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Tolani Alausa, assured that law enforcement is fully prepared to guarantee a peaceful election in the state this Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Ijamah Daniel, speaking on behalf of the CP, revealed plans to deploy three to six personnel to each polling unit.

“Outside that, the IGP has deployed as much as 21 units of mobile police force, and tactical units like the special force, the counter-terrorism unit, and special protection unit are all coming to Bayelsa State,” he said.