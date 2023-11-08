‘They’ve To Use It’ — Obi Backs Purchase Of SUVs For Lawmakers

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 presidential candidate has defended the purchase of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for members of the National Assembly.

Recall that the LP had asked its Party members in the National Assembly to kick against “wastage.”

Reacting while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, the former Governor of Anambra State who said the SUVs are not personal cars of the lawmakers, noted that they are for official use.

“Let me start with the issue of Labour Party members in the house. I have actually discussed this issue with them.

“Surprisingly, I can tell you I heard that these vehicles are official cars. They have to use it. It is meant for office.

“So it is not as if it is their vehicle. They said it is official cars and you are meant to use it while you are in the Senate,” he said.