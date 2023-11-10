“You’ll Be Arrested, May Be Dismissed If You Escort Your Principal To Polling Unit” – Police Warn Orderlies, Guards

The Nigeria Police Force, has vowed to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of election violence and their sponsors in Bayelsa.

The Deputy Inspector General in charge of election in the State, Daniel Sokari-Pedro, gave the warning on Thursday in Yenagoa.

He said those who refuse to obey the directive would be arrested and tried in the orderly room.

Speaking to stakeholders and senior police officers deployed for the governorship election, Sokari-Pedro said that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed security personnel to be committed to a free, fair, safe and unhindered democratic process during the off-cycle election.

According to him, the police consider all three senatorial zones in the state as volatile and have identified some local government areas considered flashpoints.

He said: “Any orderly or guard that escorts his principal to the polling centre shall be arrested and thereafter tried in the orderly room, in this case, if care is not taken, may lead to his dismissal.

“I want to assure you that at every point from voting, counting and collation, police shall provide protection for voters, INEC officials, property and materials. Sanctions shall be meted to officers for any breach.

“The three Senatorial zones that make up the state are politically volatile, and some local governments are flashpoints, they include Sagbama, Nembe, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Southern Ijaw and Brass.

“These are just some of the local governments that are most volatile.