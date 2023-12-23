Actor Dejumo Lewis Passes On At 80

The Yoruba movie industry has lost another of its own, Dejumo Lewis, a Veteran actor, who died at age 80.

The actor, notable for his roles in “A Place in the Stars”, ‘Crossroads’, ‘Power of 1’, and most especially for playing the Kabiyesi role in ‘The Village Headmaster”, was confirmed dead by his colleague, Saidi Balogun.

In a post on his Instagram page, he wrote, “Good night DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace”.

Though it remains unknown the cause of his death, many actors have taken to social media to mourn him.

See some reactions…

Adeolu Funsho wrote, “Oh wow An icon has gone, may his soul rest in peace

Taiwo Oduala wrote, “Oloja of Oja. An icon is gone. Pa Dejumo Lewis, May his soul RIP. Amen

Femi Davies wrote, “Awwww, May his soul rest in peace

Mustapha Sholagbade wrote, “May heaven be pleased with him

Eniola Badmus wrote, “Awwww

Mama Safety wrote, “May his soul rest in peace, Oba ilu jogbo ninu Agogo eewo movie

