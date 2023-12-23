Zinoleesky Welcomes Baby Girl

Zinoleesky, a well-known musician, has welcomed a bouncing baby girl, as he becomes a father.

Friends and associates of the musician broke the news of the baby’s arrival online.

His record label boss, Naira Marley confirmed the news as he shared a photo of Zinoleesky carrying his baby in his arms.

Additionally, Naira Marley shared a new song of the musician, and captioned it with his baby’s name.

Zinoleesky named his little daughter, Zendaya.

“Baba Zendaya 🔥,” Naira Marley captioned.

Fans and colleagues have trooped to the comment section to celebrate the arrival of Zinoleesky baby as they rejoice with him.

Although, Zinoleesky is yet to announce the birth of his child personally.

READ MORE: “Why I’m Selfish” – Tekno Explains

See the posts below:

