Akeredolu’s Illness Spiritual, They Want Him Incapacitated – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, says there’s more to the sickness of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State than it meets the eye.

According to him, the Governor’s sickness is a spiritual attack because there are persons who want Akeredolu to remain physically down and unable to manage the affairs of Ondo.

Information Nigeria reports that Akeredolu has been sick for almost a year now, a situation that’s rendered him unfit to carry out his duties efficiently and effectively.

In a statement by Oluwatosin Osho, his spokesman, Ayodele admonished the indigenes of Ondo State to go spiritual and pray fervently for the recuperation of the Governor.

He also implored Akeredolu’s family members to consider spirituality in dealing with the troubling situation instead of focusing on the medical aspect of the illness alone.

“Governor Akeredolu needs prayers for him to come back to office and to return to power. His family needs to seek the face of God concerning his illness.

“It is more spiritual than physical. There are forces fighting him that don’t wish him well. He needs prayer for his health. His family should step into the spiritual aspect of it,” he said.

Primate Ayodele further disclosed that the sickness is determined to render Akeredolu completely incapacitated.

While warning that the Governor’s health shouldn’t be used for any political gimmick, he said: “The people of Ondo need to pray for their governor. The illness is determined to make him completely incapacitated if they don’t seek the face of God on time so that he can finish his term.

“His family and well-wishers should seek God’s face. They shouldn’t use Akeredolu’s life for political interest, what he needs now is prayers of restoration.”