Alabama Woman with Double Uterus Gives Birth to Twins Hours Apart

A 32-year-old woman from Alabama, Kelsey Hatcher, has given birth to twin girls, each in a separate uterus.

Kelsey who has a rare condition known as uterus didelphys, possesses two uterine cavities – a congenital anomaly that is found in only about 0.3% of women.

The mother of three, experienced a one-in-a-million pregnancy by having a baby in each uterus – which iscalled a dicavitary twin pregnancy.

She delivered the first baby, named Roxi Layla, on December 19, and the second, Rebel Laken, on December 20, making it a unique situation where twins have different birthdays.

The delivery took place at the University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham Hospital, where Kelsey underwent a combined 20 hours of labor.

The birth process for the twins was however carefully planned due to the rarity and complexity of the situation.

The team at UAB considered multiple scenarios for delivery, including the possibility of both babies being born vaginally, one vaginally and the other via c-section, or both through c-section.

In the end, Roxi was delivered vaginally, and Rebel was delivered via c-section a little over 10 hours later.

The UAB medical team had to adapt to the unusual circumstances, requiring twice the monitoring and charting due to the two uteruses.

Hatcher, who is documenting her story, wrote via Instagram: “Our miracle babies were born! They decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too.

“Roxi Layla was born Tuesday night 12/19 at 7:49 pm and was joined by her sister, Rebel Laken, Wednesday morning 12/20 at 6:09 am.

“Our team at UAB was incredible and we couldn’t have had a better experience! I can’t wait to share the entire birth story with you guys! While we are all home now, we will take the time to bond, recover, and enjoy the holidays!”