Appeal Court Loses Judge Who Granted Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Access To Election Materials

Barely few months after the legal conclusion of all presidential candidates challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of All Progressive Congress, APC, Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh of the Court of Appeal has passed away at the age of 65.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Justice Ikyegh, a native of Benue State, led the panel that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant access to the legal teams of President Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to inspect materials used during the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the Court of Appeal, Josephine J. Ekperobe, on Thursday, confirmed Ikyegh’s demise.

Ekperobe said: “A deeply painful loss. May his beloved soul rest in peace. Amen.”

It was gathered that Ikyegh graduated from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, in 1980.

He was appointed a judge of the High Court of Benue State on March 27, 1991, before being promoted to the Court of Appeal on July 16, 2010.

In 2019, Ikyegh was part of the 5-man panel that presided over the presidential election petition between Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari.