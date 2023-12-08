“A Lot Of Men In My DM Telling Me They Wish To Be Inside Of Me” – Jay Boogie (Video)

Jay Boogie, controversial crossdresser, has revealed that many men send him direct messages asking to sleep with him.

The crossdresser claims that Nigerian men will harass and curse him in the comment section for trying to change his sex, but they will sneak into his direct message and ask for s£x.

During an interview with media personality Chude, Jay Boogie stated that many tell him they want to experience something new by sleeping with a “shim”.

He stated that sometimes he feels like sharing some screenshots on social media but lets it slide.

“They will always want to come back and tell me you are pretty, I’ve not tried this with a she-male before. Nigerian men will bully me, discriminate against me but slide into my DM telling me they wish to be inside of me. The death threats came too.”

See video…