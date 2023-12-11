Bauchi Man Disguises As A Woman To Assault Wife For Money To Restock Shop

A 35-year-old man, identified as Tijjani Ahmadu Diye, reportedly disguised as a woman in the night, armed himself with a pestle, assaulted and tried to rob his wife in Bauchi State.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tijani has been arrested by the State’s Police Command for the offences of assault, causing grievous hurt, and attempting to commit an offence, to wit, culpable homicide.
According to the command’s spokesman, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement released on Sunday, explained that: “On 2nd December, 2023, detectives attached to ‘A’ Division, Bauchi, arrested one Tijjani Ahmadu Diye for assault, causing grievous hurt and attempting to commit an offence.
“In his confession, the suspect raised false alarm that armed robbers entered their house. He quickly entered the bedroom, met his wife and asked her to cover her head with a scarf.
“He moved out of the room, covered his face with a scarf, armed himself with a pestle, came back to the bedroom and started hitting her with the pestle.’’
“The suspect additionally admitted that he aimed to incapacitate her and then take their television to sell it and raise funds to furnish his shop.”