Bauchi Man Disguises As A Woman To Assault Wife For Money To Restock Shop

A 35-year-old man, identified as Tijjani Ahmadu Diye, reportedly disguised as a woman in the night, armed himself with a pestle, assaulted and tried to rob his wife in Bauchi State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tijani has been arrested by the State’s Police Command for the offences of assault, causing grievous hurt, and attempting to commit an offence, to wit, culpable homicide.